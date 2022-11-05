Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 10th day in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting on Nov 7

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 08:24 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 10th day in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting on Nov 7
  • Country:
  • India

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi will address a massive public meeting on November 7 at Jukkal before entering Maharashtra as Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to finish the Telangana leg on the same day, party sources said.

Senior Congress leaders from the state, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy, paid a visit to the venue on Friday.

The Telangana leg of the foot march began on October 24 and will end on November 7 before entering Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, after a day break on Friday, the yatra resumed from Choutukur in Andole constituency on Saturday and will halt in the night at Alladurg after covering over 20 km.

During the day, Gandhi will address a street corner meeting at Peddapur, Congress sources said. Saturday's march marks the tenth day of the yatra in the state.

The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party campaign in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before entering Telangana last week.

The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022