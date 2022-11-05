Left Menu

AAP candidates for Gujarat, being decided by BJP, alleges Cong

Rajguru, however, did not substantiate his allegation.AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma alleged collusion between the BJP and AAP for the assembly polls and asked how it is possible to bring cash in a chartered plane without the knowledge of the Centre.Congress media department head Pawan Khera said Rajguru became disillusioned with AAP and rejoined the Congress within months of leaving it.When we call them AAP the B-team of the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 15:38 IST
AAP candidates for Gujarat, being decided by BJP, alleges Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the AAP was working in collusion with the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls and the candidates of the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit were being decided by the saffron party.

Former Gujarat MLA Indranil Rajguru, who quit the Aam Aadmi Party to rejoin the Congress on Friday, said he was asking for tickets for 15 AAP leaders who were in a strong position to win but tickets were being given to candidates ''who could help the BJP in the polls''.

''I took a stand against this because I had joined AAP to defeat the BJP not the Congress. I was told, 'don't be stubborn, the list comes from Kamalam (BJP office in Gujarat),'' Rajguru claimed on Saturday at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

Rajguru, who had joined the AAP after quitting the Congress in April this year, returned to the grand old party, citing that it was the best option for defeating the BJP in Gujarat.

Rajguru also alleged that on October 1 when both AAP chief ministers -- Delhi's Arvind's Kejriwal and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann -- came to Rajkot together in a chartered plane, they brought bags of cash with them.

He said when he asked where the cash came from, it was gestured to him that it came by plane. Rajguru, however, did not substantiate his allegation.

AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma alleged collusion between the BJP and AAP for the assembly polls and asked how it is possible to ''bring cash in a chartered plane'' without the knowledge of the Centre.

Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said Rajguru became disillusioned with AAP and rejoined the Congress within months of leaving it.

''When we call them (AAP) the B-team of the BJP. Why do they get upset?'' he said.

These are serious charges and need to be answered by AAP and ''their masters'', the BJP, Khera said.

Rajguru had on Friday joined the Congress in the presence of AICC Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor, Congress legislature party leader Sukhram Rathava and other senior leaders.

The Congress is seeking to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and the votes will be counted on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022