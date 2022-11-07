Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:29 IST
BJP's Nalin Kohli says party manifesto for HP polls agenda of governance
BJP's national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Monday described the party's manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh polls as an agenda of governance.

The manifesto reflects ''our intent about governance'', he said.

''The feedback we are getting after the release of our party manifesto is positive,'' Kholi said at a news conference here.

While releasing the BJP's manifesto here on Sunday, party president J P Nadda promised a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions, and sops for different segments in the state.

''Our manifesto is not a piece of paper, it's our agenda for governance. These are not our promises, but our intent about governance,'' Kohli said.

He further said the BJP prepared its manifesto after a proper feedback from different sections of society and thorough research.

It reflects the expectations and aspirations of the society, he said, adding what the BJP promises, it delivers.

Kohli also touched upon the salient points of the 'Stree Sankalp Patra', part of the manifesto which focuses on women empowerment and women-led development in the state. ''We are committed to women empowerment,'' he said.

Thirty-three per cent reservation will be given to women in government jobs and educational institutions of the state, Kohli said.

Asked if announcements like giving scooties to women pursuing higher education were a populist move, he said, ''There is a big difference between empowerment and allurement.'' ''The BJP believes these announcements are for women empowerment and not allurement,'' Kohli added.

Targeting the Congress, he claimed it was making false promises to people, but people have made up their minds to bring back the BJP to power.

On the Congress' opposition to the Agnipath scheme, Kohli said, ''They are just trying to mislead people.'' PTI SUN IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

