Left Menu

TRS leader Kavitha thanks Munugode voters for party's win in bypoll

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:41 IST
TRS leader Kavitha thanks Munugode voters for party's win in bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

TRS leader K Kavitha on Monday thanked the electorate in Munugode for helping the party win the bypoll and expressed confidence that people would support it in the future as well.

TRS won the keenly-fought Munugode Assembly bypoll with a margin of over 10,000 votes on Sunday.

''People of Munugode have yesterday given a great result blessing Chief Minister KCR garu. I thank people of Munugode for supporting TRS and especially the leadership of KCR in a way that silences all voices that spoke rubbish all these days,'' the ruling party MLC told reporters in Nizamabad.

She expressed confidence that people would support TRS in elections to be held in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022