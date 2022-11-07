Biden speaks with Netanyahu after Israeli election win, Netanyahu's party says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:56 IST
- Country:
- Israel
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, just days after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party came out on top in a parliamentary election, a spokesperson from Likud said.
The spokesperson gave no other details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-China's YMTC Asks Core U.S. Staff To Leave Due To Chip Export Controls - FT
China's YMTC asks core U.S. employees to leave due to chip export restrictions -FT
Motor racing-Verstappen wins U.S. GP as Red Bull take constructors' crown
Motor racing-Alonso loses U.S. GP points after Haas protest
Judges, ministers, now army chief: Settlers rise in Israel