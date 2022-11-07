Left Menu

Biden speaks with Netanyahu after Israeli election win, Netanyahu's party says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:56 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, just days after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party came out on top in a parliamentary election, a spokesperson from Likud said.

The spokesperson gave no other details.

