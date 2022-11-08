Gohil busy with Gujarat elections, Cong hands charge of Delhi to Ajoy Kumar till MCD polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has assigned Ajoy Kumar the additional charge of Delhi till the completion of the civic body polls here as the regular AICC-in-charge of the party's capital unit was busy with the Gujarat Assembly polls.

In a statement on Monday, the party said Shaktisinh Gohil, AICC in-charge, Delhi, is busy with the Gujarat Assembly elections and the Congress president has approved the proposal of assigning additional charge of Delhi to Kumar, AICC in-charge (Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland) till the completion of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, with immediate effect.

The party also constituted a three-member screening committee headed by AICC general secretary Avinash Pande for the upcoming elections to the MCD.

While Pande is the chairman of the panel, party MP K Jayakumar and Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin are its members.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.

