The Congress will take out a march similar to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra between the eastern and western regions of the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, party leader Vibhakar Shastri said on Tuesday.Shastri, who is Bharat Jodo Yatras in-charge for Rajasthan, said the ongoing foot march will enter the state in the first week of December and a massive rally is planned at Malakheda in Alwar district.A rally from East to West is also proposed.

Updated: 08-11-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:59 IST
Cong to take out march similar to Bharat Jodo Yatra from East to West before 2024 polls: Cong leader
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Congress will take out a march similar to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra between the eastern and western regions of the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, party leader Vibhakar Shastri said on Tuesday.

Shastri, who is Bharat Jodo Yatra's in-charge for Rajasthan, said the ongoing foot march will enter the state in the first week of December and a massive rally is planned at Malakheda in Alwar district.

''A rally from East to West is also proposed. A road map is being prepared. It will be done before the Lok Sabha elections,'' Shastri told reporters here.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is ''completely non-political'' and is aimed at reducing the gap between the rich and poor, creating harmony in the country and raising issues such as inflation and unemployment.

Shastri said Bharat Jodo Yatra's route for the state will be finalised on Tuesday. ''It was initially a 21-day plan, but there could be some changes as Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Gujarat,'' he said.

The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Jhalawar and cover Kota, Dausa and Alwar among other cities.

Contradicting Shastri's remark that the ongoing yatra was non-political, Congress chief for Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra said foot march is against ''eight years of the BJP's misrule at the Centre''.

He said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had been raising his voice against this ''misrule'' and mounting pressure on the Union government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

