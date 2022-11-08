MP home minister seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi over Cong leader Jarikholi's remark on 'Hindu' word
There should be a debate on this. The All India Congress Committee AICC later termed it as deeply unfortunate and rejected it unequivocally.Reacting to Jarkiholis statement, MP Home Minister Mishra while talking to reporters here said Rahul Gandhi had tried to define Hindu and Hindutva during a rally in Rajasthan and now Congress leaders were making controversial comments during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the derogatory remarks made by Jarkiholi on the word Hindu.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remarks claiming the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a very dirty meaning.
Mishra said he will write a letter in this regard to senior Congress leader Gandhi.
During an event in Nippani on Sunday, Karnataka Congress Working President Jarkiholi said, ''They speak about Hindu Dharm...this that, where did the Hindu word come from? Is it ours? It is Persian. Persian is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. What is Bharat's relationship with it? Then, how did Hindu become yours? There should be a debate on this.'' The All India Congress Committee (AICC) later termed it as deeply unfortunate and rejected it ''unequivocally''.
Reacting to Jarkiholi's statement, MP Home Minister Mishra while talking to reporters here said Rahul Gandhi had tried to define 'Hindu' and 'Hindutva' during a rally in Rajasthan and now Congress leaders were making controversial comments during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the derogatory remarks made by Jarkiholi on the word 'Hindu. I will write a letter to him to clarify what Congress thinks about 'Hindu' and 'Hindutva',” said Mishra, who is also the MP government's spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
What did Congress achieve with Bharat Jodo Yatra in K'taka, questions Karnataka minister
Hu's dramatic China congress exit fuels speculation, official silence
Close friends Bhattacharya and Mishra vie for Augusta Masters berth
Himachal: Congress to rely on former CM late Virbhadra Singh's legacy in forthcoming assembly polls
World News Roundup: Hu's dramatic China congress exit fuels speculation, official silence; Factbox-What is Rishi Sunak's solution to Britain's problems? and more