Latest | UN Climate Summit

Germany's climate envoy Jennifer Morgan says the talks in Egypt “have kicked off quite well” after a potential fight over the agenda was averted when countries agreed to formally debate the issue of financial support to poor nations for the loss and damage they suffer due to global warming.

Morgan said Tuesday that she hopes there will be a “meaningful outcome” on the issue at the two-week talks as well as countries setting out more ambitious targets for cutting emissions and agreeing ways to ensure money flowing toward combating global warming is in line with the targets of the 2015 Paris accord.

“The most vulnerable nations (should) know that we stand side by side with them and that there will be more support just there for them when these damages occur,” she told The Associated Press. “How that will look exactly, that's the negotiation here.” Asked about the possible impact of the US midterm election on the talks, Morgan said that individual votes “can't change the fact that we're in a climate emergency”.

The Biden administration's recent climate law had given the United States “a higher level of standing” internationally, she said.

___ The family of a prominent jailed activist on a hunger and water strike has become increasingly concerned about his health.

Alaa Abdel-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif, called for world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to pressure the Egyptian government to release her son.

“The Egyptian authorities are your friends and proteges not your adversaries. If Alaa dies you too will have blood on your hands,” she said in a video message on Facebook.

Sunak said he raised Abdel-Fattah's case in his meeting Monday with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt. Sunak said he would continue to “press for progress” in Abdel-Fattah's case, according to Downing Street.

Soueif, a university professor, said she waited Monday outside the prison where Abdel-Fattah is being held for a letter, but received nothing. She planned to go to the prison Tuesday to receive proof that her son is alive.

Meanwhile, Abdel-Fattah's sister Sanaa Seif is in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to raise the case of her brother and other jailed activists. She is scheduled to speak about Egypt's human rights record in an event on Tuesday along with the Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard.

