Left Menu

DMK, allies petition Prez for 'sacking' TN Guv

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 09:00 IST
DMK, allies petition Prez for 'sacking' TN Guv
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK on Tuesday said its-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) has petitioned President Droupadi Murmu, urging the 'sacking' of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, with whom the ruling dispensation in the state is at loggerheads over a number of issues.

In a detailed memorandum dated November 2, 2022, and submitted with the office of the President in New Delhi, the ruling alliance flagged a number of issues concerning the Governor, including the pending NEET bill and said all the acts were ''unbecoming of the Governor.'' The petition was signed by SPA members of Parliament.

''Clearly, Thiru (Mr) R N Ravi has violated the oath he took under Article 159 to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and to devote himself to the service and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu. Far from it, he has been instigating communal hatred, and is a threat to the peace and tranquility of the State... therefore by his conduct and actions, Thiru R N Ravi has proved that he is unfit to hold the constitutional office of Governor and therefore he deserves to be sacked immediately,'' the MPs said in the 9-page memorandum, a copy of which was released here. They also submitted a list of pending Assembly Bills with the Raj Bhavan, including the one that seeks to confer the power of Vice Chancellor appointments to the state government instead of the Chancellor, i.e., the Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022