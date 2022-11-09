Left Menu

"Promoting themselves shamelessly", Jairam Ramesh criticises lotus symbol for India's G20 presidency

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the G20 logo for India's presidency via video conferencing.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:13 IST
"Promoting themselves shamelessly", Jairam Ramesh criticises lotus symbol for India's G20 presidency
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting hard at the central government for including the lotus symbol for India's G20 Presidency, which also happens to be BJP's party symbol, veteran Congress leader and spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that PM and BJP would not lose any opportunity to "promote themselves shamefully." "Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20!" Ramesh tweeted on Wednesday

"While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi and BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" the tweet added. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the G20 logo for India's presidency via video conferencing.

An official statement from the government said it drew inspiration from the vibrant colours of Indian national flag. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. India will take over the G20 Presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of "Amritkaal", the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022