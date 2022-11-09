Left Menu

Britain to push back N.Ireland election deadline to March - source

Heaton-Harris will also cut the pay of members of the Northern Ireland Assembly by one-third until a power-sharing government is formed, the source said. The British government's Northern Ireland Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:36 IST
Britain to push back N.Ireland election deadline to March - source
Chris Heaton-Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will announce on Wednesday it intends to push back a deadline to hold a new election in Northern Ireland by six weeks to early March, with the option of extending it by a further six weeks, a source briefed on the plan said. Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since February when the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party began a boycott of the regional assembly in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, said last month he was obliged to call a new election within 12 weeks as the deadline for forming a power-sharing government after a May election had passed. But Heaton-Harris, said on Friday he would not call another election before the end of this year and would outline in parliament on Wednesday how he intended to proceed beyond that.

The source told Reuters Heaton-Harris would also announce plans to impose a budget on Northern Ireland after caretaker ministers were forced to step down last month. Heaton-Harris will also cut the pay of members of the Northern Ireland Assembly by one-third until a power-sharing government is formed, the source said.

The British government's Northern Ireland Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022