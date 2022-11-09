MCD polls: Delhi Congress likely to release first list of 125 candidates by Friday

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:33 IST
The Delhi Congress will release the first list of 125 candidates for the municipal polls in the next 48 hours, a source in the party said on Wednesday.

According to the Congress' Delhi chief Anil Kumar, a meeting to discuss names of probable candidates was convened earlier in the day.

The meeting was headed by the party's MCD election in-charge Ajoy Kumar and attended by the screening committee head Avinash Pandey and members K Jayakumar and Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, Kumar said.

''The party's poster will be launched and names of the first 125 candidates will be declared in the next 48 hours. The names are being finalised,'' the source said, adding district presidents of the party here have already met the ticket aspirants.

''Cleanliness in the national capital will be our main focus. The party's motto for the polls will be 'MCD matlab meri chamakti Dilli','' the source added.

Kumar, for his part, said multiple applications were received from every ward and that the party will give tickets to those who worked at the grassroots.

''Preparations for the MCD elections are in full swing. We discussed names of probable candidates on Wednesday,'' he told PTI.

Kumar said the Congress will undertake a door-to-door campaign to ''expose'' the BJP's corruption in the MCD and expressed confidence that the unified civic body's first mayor will be a Congress member.

Ajoy Kumar said people had lost faith in the BJP and the AAP due to their corruption and hollow promises.

''Corruption, pollution, hollow promises and inaction have put both the BJP and the AAP on back foot. The Congress workers will expose their misdeeds,'' he said.

