Democrats defy expectations, pushes back Republican's 'Red Wave' in mid-term polls

President Joe Biden's Democratic Party strongly pushed back against Donald Trump-led Republican Party's expected 'red wave' on Wednesday, preventing it from sweeping the House of Representatives and other elected bodies across the US which the pollsters and political pundits were predicting before the crucial midterm elections.

''What happened to the Red Wave,'' asked a conservative commentator on the Fox news Wednesday morning and so was the chatter on the majority of the news channels, as the Democrats appeared to prevent the Republican Party from gaining an upper hand in Tuesday's polls, riding against the tide of inflation and high gas price.

However, the Republican Party was headed towards gaining a majority of the 435-member House of Representatives.

As of writing this report, the Republicans had won 200 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives with 172 going to the Democrats. Results of the rest of the seats are still being declared. Halfway mark is 218 seats.

In the new Congress beginning January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be replaced by a Republican at the helm of affairs of the House of Representatives; thus giving the Republicans control over lower chambers of the US Congress.

Republican leader Congressman Kevin McCarthy is expected to be the new House Speaker. ''Republicans are ready to deliver,'' he told reporters.

The Democrats are “strongly outperforming expectations,'' Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday.

In the US Senate, it was almost neck and neck with both the parties – Democrats and Republicans sharing 48 seats each.

Unlike the House of Representatives, only one-third of the 100-member US Senate seats go to polls every two years. To the surprise of many the Democrats flipped a Senate Seat in Pennsylvania. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman from the Democratic party is projected to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race.

''The President sent a congratulatory text to Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman this evening,” the White House said, according to which Biden had a number of congratulatory calls to the Democratic winners of the races.

Currently, both the Democrats and Republicans equally split the 100 members in the Senate with 50 seats each. Vice President Kamala Harris casts her vote in the case of a tie in the Senate, which happens quite often since January 2020.

According to Politico, the Democrats can keep the Senate by winning two of the four toss-ups’ races in Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada.

An early analysis of the election results indicated that the Democrats took a major edge in early voting across the country.

The party, which has put a lot of effort into early voting, has left the Republicans far behind in early voting. A last-minute push by Trump and his team to woo a section of Indian American voters on the basis of religion in the critical battle ground States like Pennsylvania and Arizona did not appear to have worked. Indian-Americans have traditionally supported the Democratic party.

''As the counting moved into Wednesday morning, it was fairly clear that Democrats had defied predictions of a mid-term electoral drubbing, winning dozens of key House, Senate and governors’ races across the country and forestalling a 'red wave' that Republicans said would define one of the most consequential mid-term campaigns in recent memory,'' The New York Times reported.

''Congress hangs in balance as Democrats defy expectations,'' said The Washington Post. ''Control of both chambers of Congress hung in the balance Wednesday morning after Democrats showed surprising strength in key battleground races on Tuesday. Too many races remained uncalled to project which party will control the House or Senate.'' ''Race Remains Tight for Control of Congress. Republicans are favoured to win a House majority, but not as big as many in the party had hoped,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

