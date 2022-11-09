PM rallies successful, party on way to big victory: HP BJP chief Suresh Kashyap

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kumar Kashyap on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rallies in the state were a complete success and the party was on the way to a ''big victory'' in the November 12 assembly elections.

Going by the way the prime minister addressed his poll rallies in Himachal Pradesh, it is clear that he treats the state as his second home, Kashyap said in a statement.

He said people were ready to bring the BJP to power again in the state. ''BJP is on the way to a big victory,'' Kashyap added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched the Himachal Pradesh poll battle as between the ''enemy of development'' Congress and the ''pro-development'' BJP, stressing that people would get ''double benefits'' if his party was re-elected as he would be able to work more for them.

Addressing his fourth and last poll meeting in the hill state at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, Modi accused the Congress of ''betraying'' the people of Himachal Pradesh and obstructing its development when it ran the government here till 2017 after he took office as prime minister in 2014.

If the Congress comes to power in the state, it will not allow the government to work, the prime minister claimed.

Modi addressed poll rallies in Sundernagar and Solan on Saturday.

Hitting out at the Congress, Kashyap said the party was in a disarray.

He said when poll results are declared next month, all senior Congress leaders in the fray would bite the dust at the hustings.

The public has faith in the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party as it does what it promises, he said.

On the other hand, Congress leaders are only trying to mislead the public by making baseless statements, and they won't be successful in that, Kashyap added.

