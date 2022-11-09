Football-themed anti-drug campaign in Kerala from Nov 14 to Jan 26, 2023

The LDF government on Wednesday decided to implement the second phase of the 'Drug Free Kerala' campaign from November 14 to January 26, 2023 and it would have a football theme in view of the upcoming World Cup scheduled to be held during this period.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided that as part of the campaign, a goal scoring event would be organised where two crore goals can be scored, a statement issued by his office (CMO) said.

As part of this event, goalposts carrying 'no to drugs' campaign boards and posters will be put up at all local self-government bodies, schools, government offices, private companies, IT parks, bus stands and public places in a manner that anyone can at any time come and score a goal, the statement said.

It was also decided in the meeting that a celebrity football match will also be held as part of the goal scoring event, it said.

Besides the goal scoring event, it was also decided that there should be sufficient de-addiction centres in the state, large-scale counselling sessions should be organised in schools, and awareness programmes be carried out against substance abuse.

Information revealed in drug inspections and raids by the police and excise should be publicised, the CMO statement said.

It was also decided in the meeting that the different programmes organised by the various government departments be turned into public campaigns and made part of a coordinated calendar, it said.

In the meeting, a decision was also taken that December 4 to 10 would be observed as Human Rights Week during which various anti-drug awareness activities will be planned across the state under the leadership of Kudumbashree, libraries, clubs and local associations, the CMO statement further said.

The activities to be implemented from June 26, 2023 -- which is Anti-Narcotics Day -- would be decided on January 26 next year, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)