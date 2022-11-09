Left Menu

NATO's Stoltenberg hails 'encouraging' liberation of more Ukrainian territory

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:47 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday it was "encouraging" to see Ukrainian forces being able to liberate more of the country's territory, after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from Kherson.

Speaking in London where he was meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Stoltenberg said: "The victories, the gains the Ukrainian armed forces are making belongs to the brave, courageous Ukrainian soldiers but of course the support they receive from the United Kingdom, from NATO allies and partners is also essential."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

