Biden to deliver remarks on U.S. election at 4 p.m./2100 GMT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he will deliver remarks on Wednesday afternoon about the U.S. midterm elections, in which his Democratic Party performed better than expected.

The White House said the remarks would be at 4 p.m./ 2100 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

