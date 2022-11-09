Biden to deliver remarks on U.S. election at 4 p.m./2100 GMT
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said he will deliver remarks on Wednesday afternoon about the U.S. midterm elections, in which his Democratic Party performed better than expected.
The White House said the remarks would be at 4 p.m./ 2100 GMT.
