(OFFICIAL)-Ukraine minister: Bigger GDP contraction possible in 2022 vs earlier forecast of 35%
Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 04:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 04:25 IST
Ukrainian economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Russia’s destruction of civilian infrastructure could widen the expected contraction of gross domestic production from an earlier forecast calling for a 35% drop. Svyrydenko told reporters the Ukrainian government was taking steps to reduce the size of the government that would also include reduction of staff and that she is seeking a year-long extension of suspension of U.S. tariffs on steel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement