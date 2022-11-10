(OFFICIAL)-Ukraine minister: Bigger GDP contraction possible in 2022 vs earlier forecast of 35%

Ukrainian economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Russia’s destruction of civilian infrastructure could widen the expected contraction of gross domestic production from an earlier forecast calling for a 35% drop. ​ Svyrydenko told reporters the Ukrainian government was taking steps to reduce the size of the government that would also include reduction of staff and that she is seeking a year-long extension of suspension of U.S. tariffs on steel.

