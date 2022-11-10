Congress refutes BJP allegations of Bharat Jodo Yatris staying in 'luxurious' rooms

In a bid to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations of Rahul Gandhi and supporters staying in resorts with 'luxurious' rooms during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress on Thursday said, "see how and where our Yatris are staying." Pointing towards an 'ordinary' container Vaibhav Walia, Secretary of Communications in Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's team told ANI that BJP's allegations of Bharat Jodo Yatris resting inside 'luxurious' rooms are baseless as all the MPs, and senior delegation including Rahul Gandhi are staying in ordinary containers. The BJP must see these containers and where Bharat Jodo Yatris are staying.

"We walk daily and sleep here, our trucks move day-night, we have 60 containers, and sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers," he added. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered its Maharashtra leg last Monday evening. The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The Maharashtra Congress Committee has made elaborate arrangements. Arrangements have been made for party supporters to stay inside containers. A total of 300 people are staying in these 60 containers. They are divided into different colours, Pink for women, Orange and Green containers for men. In these TATA truck containers, AC is inbuilt with proper sleeping beds, there are 10 containers which are 2-bedded, 20 containers with 4 beds, and 30 containers with 12 beds. Many containers have attached washrooms inside the containers.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of place. Arvind Sawant and Manisha Kayande will join the yatra from the Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

Many top Congress leaders will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra including Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Bhaijagtap, Ashok Chavan and others. Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the Assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

