LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Lula rattles Brazil markets with spending rhetoric as budget doubts loom

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:26 IST
The latest in Latin American politics today:

Lula rattles Brazil markets with spending rhetoric as budget doubts loom BRASILIA - Brazil's leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that many expenditures considered government spending should instead be seen as investments, rattling markets still unsure on the details of his economic policies.

Lula insisted in a speech that he would maintain fiscal discipline, but his comments added to growing investor skepticism that he would keep a lid on spending. Concerns have been mounting about Brazil's public finances after major outlays through the pandemic and this year's presidential election. Brazil's currency and benchmark Bovespa stock index both fell over 3% in morning trading. Inflation data added to pressure, as Brazilian consumer prices rose more than expected in October after three straight months of declines.

Peru Congress shoots down prime minister's confidence vote challenge LIMA - The opposition-dominated Peruvian Congress on Wednesday refused to hold a confidence vote in Prime Minister Anibal Torres, who had challenged the legislative body to do so as tensions rise between state powers in the Andean nation.

If Congress had issued a vote of no confidence in Torres, the president's entire Cabinet would have had to resign. It would have also allowed the government to call a second vote, which if rejected would allow the executive to shut down Congress and call for fresh legislative elections. In an official letter sent to Torres, the president of Congress, Jose Williams Zapata, said Torres' request "could not be tended to in the terms set forth."

Brazil's Lula at COP27 will offer to host future climate summit BRASILIA - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will offer to host a future global climate change summit when he attends the COP27 United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lula plans to announce an overhaul of Brazil's environmental policies at the summit in Sharm El Sheikh and the creation of a new national climate authority to oversee efforts by all ministries and agencies to combat global warming. The sources, who requested anonymity to be able to speak freely, said Lula will invite the United Nations to hold one of the next COPs in Brazil, possibly in 2025. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Matthew Lewis)

