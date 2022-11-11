U.S. will brief Taiwan on results of Biden-Xi meeting
The United States will brief Taiwan on the results of a meeting next week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said on Thursday.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the U.S. aim is to make Taiwan feel "secure and comfortable" about U.S. support.
Biden is to meet Xi on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.
