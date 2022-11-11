Left Menu

Digital museum at Rajasthan Assembly to be open for schoolchildren on Nov 14

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:46 IST
Digital museum at Rajasthan Assembly to be open for schoolchildren on Nov 14
  • Country:
  • India

Schoolchildren will be allowed free entry for a month to the new digital museum on the Rajasthan Assembly premises from November 14. The museum, inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India N.V Ramana in July this year, later will be open to the public at a nominal fee.

Assembly Speaker C P Joshi told reporters at a press conference that on the occasion of Children's Day, the museum will be open for schoolchildren so they can get acquainted with the democratic set up of the country.

''The purpose of the museum is to display the glorious political history of Rajasthan and also to make people aware of the political proceedings and arrangements,'' he said.

The museum built on about 21,000 square feet area at a cost of Rs 17 crore will give a tour to the visitors through advanced technology about democracy, and assembly proceedings.

A detailed description of the rights and roles of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition has also been displayed in this museum, along with the process of how bills are passed and become law.

The museum also has wax sculptures of chief ministers and assembly speakers besides a glimpse of Rajasthan's culture and tradition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022