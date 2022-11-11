Left Menu

MCD poll: BJP slams AAP for naming Rajendra Pal Gautam as star campaigner, calls it 'anti-Hindu'

he is anti-Hindu as Gautam, who abused Hindu deities, has been made a star campaigner of AAP for the MCD polls, charged BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said Gautams nomination as star campaigner exposes the anti-Hindu face of the chief minister and the AAP.Gautams elevation as AAPs star campaigner proves that Kejriwal was behind the anti-Hindu agenda furthered by the former minister, alleged BJP leader Kapil Mishra.Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Kejriwal of not having any respect for the sentiments of Hindus.Gautam had hurt the sentiments of Hindus by speaking against their deities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:01 IST
MCD poll: BJP slams AAP for naming Rajendra Pal Gautam as star campaigner, calls it 'anti-Hindu'
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AdvRajendraPal)
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday attacked AAP over the inclusion of MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently quit as minister amid a row over attending a religious conversion event here, in its list of star campaigners for the MCD polls, accusing it of taking an ''anti-Hindu'' stand.

Gautam had resigned last month from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government after courting controversy over attending a religious conversion programme in which Hindu deities were allegedly insulted.

''Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed... he is anti-Hindu as Gautam, who abused Hindu deities, has been made a star campaigner of AAP for the MCD polls,'' charged BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said Gautam's nomination as star campaigner exposes the ''anti-Hindu face'' of the chief minister and the AAP.

Gautam's elevation as AAP's star campaigner proves that Kejriwal was behind the anti-Hindu agenda furthered by the former minister, alleged BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Kejriwal of not having any respect for the sentiments of Hindus.

Gautam had ''hurt'' the sentiments of Hindus by speaking against their deities. His removal as a minister was an ''eyewash'' and Kejriwal has proved it by including him in the AAP's start campaigners' list, Kapoor said.

''Time and again, Aam Aadmi Party leaders have hurt Hindu and Sikh sentiments and Kejriwal has allowed them to go scot-free,'' Kapoor charged.

The AAP on Friday announced its star campaigners for the December 4 MCD polls, naming Kejriwal, Gautam, and former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh.

The list of 30 also includes the likes of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and ND Gupta.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.

The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022