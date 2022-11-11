Left Menu

Walked with Rahul despite different ideologies as democracy, Constitution are in danger: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said he joined Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra despite ideological differences as democracy and the Constitution are in peril in the country.The former Maharashtra minister who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena walked with Gandhi for some time as the Congress leaders foot-march entered the states Hingoli district.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:35 IST
Walked with Rahul despite different ideologies as democracy, Constitution are in danger: Aaditya Thackeray
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said he joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra despite ideological differences as democracy and the Constitution are in peril in the country.

The former Maharashtra minister who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena walked with Gandhi for some time as the Congress leader's foot-march entered the state's Hingoli district. ''Someone today said that people with two different ideologies have come together. But working together for the country despite ideological differences itself is democracy,'' Aaditya told PTI over phone. ''An attempt to crush the Constitution and democracy is going on in our state and also in the country. Against this, we have come on the road. And it is a good sign for our democracy,'' he said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thckeray) and Congress, along with the Nationalist Congress Party, are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra.

Asked what did he discuss with Gandhi during the march, Aaditya Thackeray said, ''It had nothing to do with politics. But the issue of the (industrial) investments which recently went out of Maharashtra was discussed.'' The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government recently came under fire after a semiconductor project by Vedanta-Foxconn and a military aircraft project of Tata-Airbus were bagged by Gujarat.

''Rahul Gandhi has also taken up this issue in his speeches during the Yatra. Attempts are going on to suppress the voice of all those who speak out today. We talked about that too,'' Thackeray added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022