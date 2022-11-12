Grand Alliance to field JD(U) leader Manoj Kushwaha for Kurhani by-poll in Bihar

The ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Saturday announced the candidature of senior JD(U) leader Manoj Kushwaha for the by-election to Kurhani Assembly seat in Muzaffarpur district scheduled on December 5. The announcement was made by Lalan Singh, national president of the JD(U), at a joint press meet, attended by senior leaders of the alliance partners of Mahagathbandhan, at the state JD(U) headquarters here. “Senior JD(U) leader Manoj Kushwaha will contest the by-poll from Kurhani assembly seat. The decision to field Kushwaha was taken after consultation with all alliance partners,” Singh said. Kushwaha had earlier represented the Kurhani Assembly constituency twice in 2005 and 2010. He lost the state polls in 2015.

Earlier, this seat was represented by RJD’s Anil Kumar Sahani. The by-poll to the Kurhani seat was necessitated following the disqualification of Anil Sahni who has been convicted and sentenced to three years in jail in a case of fraud probed by CBI. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. The last date for filing nominations is November 17 while candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 21.

Leaders of coalition partners, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI(ML)-L, CPI(M) and CPI, were also present at the press conference. Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, said, ''The decision to field JD (U) candidate from Kurhani assembly seat was jointly taken by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and it was supported by all alliance partners. “All alliance partners will unitedly campaign for JD(U)’s candidate in the Kurhani by-poll and we will comfortably win this seat.” PTI PKD MM MM

