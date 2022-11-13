Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race, clinching Democratic control of Senate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 07:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday in a victory that guarantees the Senate will be controlled by Democrats in 2023.
Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Obama brings Democratic star power to key Georgia U.S. Senate race
Obama brings Democratic star power to key Georgia U.S. Senate race
US Domestic News Roundup: Senate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are quitting; Opening statements in criminal case against Trump's company set for Monday and more
Kerala HC raps university senate for not nominating anyone to VC selection panel
Why create controversy by not sending nominee to search committee: High Court to Kerala University senate