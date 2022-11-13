Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar arrives in Cambodian town Siem Reap

PTI | Siemreap | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 15:17 IST
Vice President Dhankhar arrives in Cambodian town Siem Reap
File picture Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday arrived in the resort town of Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia where he will review the preservation and restoration work being undertaken by India at Cambodian heritage sites.

Dhankhar, accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is scheduled to visit Ta Prohm Temple and Angkor Wat Temple.

Angkor Wat temple, built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II , is the world's largest religious structure and it marks the high point of Khmer architecture.

Ta Prohm is one of the most visited complexes in Cambodia's Angkor region.

Siem Reap, the city of temples, was the capital during the Khmer Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022