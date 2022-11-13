Vice President Dhankhar arrives in Cambodian town Siem Reap

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday arrived in the resort town of Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia where he will review the preservation and restoration work being undertaken by India at Cambodian heritage sites.

Dhankhar, accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is scheduled to visit Ta Prohm Temple and Angkor Wat Temple.

Angkor Wat temple, built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II , is the world's largest religious structure and it marks the high point of Khmer architecture.

Ta Prohm is one of the most visited complexes in Cambodia's Angkor region.

Siem Reap, the city of temples, was the capital during the Khmer Kingdom.

