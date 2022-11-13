Natural for me to feel my next generation carries forward my family legacy in public life: Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Left Menu

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said it was natural for him to feel his next generation carries forward his family legacy in public life but added his daughters are not in politics now.Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Partys criticism the Bharat Jodo Yatra was hijacked by children of politicians, Chavan said he had tweeted about his two daughters walking by the side of Rahul Gandhi when the foot march resumed in Nanded, the home turf of Chavan.My father late SB Chavan was in public life for more than 50 years.

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said it was natural for him to feel his next generation carries forward his family legacy in public life but added his daughters are not in politics now.

Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was ''hijacked'' by children of politicians, Chavan said he had tweeted about his two daughters walking by the side of Rahul Gandhi when the foot march resumed in Nanded, the home turf of Chavan.

''My father late SB Chavan was in public life for more than 50 years. I followed in his footsteps and it is natural for me to feel that my next generation should continue the legacy. I had tweeted with that emotion,'' the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

Chavan said his daughters are not in politics as of now. '' As they believed in the idea of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', they joined it. Lets see what happens later,'' he said.

Queried whether his daughters will enter electoral politics, Chavan said it was up to them and Congress to decide. Posting a tweet in Marathi on Wednesday, Chavan gave an analogy of birds spreading their wings as they grow and the ''indescribable joy'' when little ones fly into the sky on their own. PTI MR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

