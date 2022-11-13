AAP's ex-councillor climbs a transmission tower after being denied ticket for MCD polls

A former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor climbed atop a transmission tower in Delhi after the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. The ex-councillor from east Delhi, Haseen-ul-Hasan, alleged that he was denied a ticket in the upcoming MCD elections and then climbed a transmission tower while threatening to commit suicide.

On being asked why he climbed the tower, the ex-councillor said that he was angry about not getting a ticket in the upcoming MCD elections. He even accused AAP leaders of selling the ticket for Rs3 crore. "They sold a ticket to Deepu Chaudhary for Rs 3 Cr and demanded money from me. But I don't have any," he claimed while speaking to the media.

He also alleged that they (AAP leaders) had confiscated his original documents, and were not returning them. His documents were returned only after he climbed the tower, and threatened to commit suicide. The entire drama was reported near Shastri Park Metro Station area and it continued for more than three hours, and Hasan was brought down after intervention by police and fire brigade officials.

"I will file nomination tomorrow. It's the victory of the media. If the media had not come, Durgesh Pathak, Atishi, and Sanjay Singh wouldn't have returned my papers," said the AAP leader while speaking to the media after he was promised a ticket in the civic body elections. The AAP leaders have, however, not yet responded to the allegations levelled by the former councillor.

The former councillor had in March this year also made headlines by jumping into an overflowing sewage drain in a residential area. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The nomination process for the polls is already underway, and Monday (November 14) is the last date for filing nominations the scrutiny of the forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19. The MCD polls will be held on December 4, and the counting of votes will be held on December 7. (ANI)

