BJP supporters hold protests across Bengal against TMC minister's remarks on Prez

Protests by the BJP against West Bengal minister Akhil Giri for his controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu rocked different parts of the state on Sunday.

Burning tyres and raising slogans against the minister of state for correctional homes, BJP supporters held a protest rally near Giri's residence in Kanthi town of Purba Medinipur district.

Demonstrations seeking action against the state minister were organised in the districts of Paschim Bardhaman, Malda and Bankura. Protest marches and dharnas were held in several other places, including Kolkata, by the saffron party supporters, who demanded Giri's removal as a minister and also his arrest for making controversial remarks against the President. Rallies were held at various places, including Tufanganj in Coochbehar in the north and by Adivasis at Bankura district's Khatra town in the western part of the state.

BJP leaders and supporters have lodged complaints against Giri at various police stations in West Bengal and in New Delhi.

State Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja, who was present when Giri made the comments at Nandigram at a party programme on November 11, said the TMC has already stated that it does not approve his comments.

''We had immediately protested and asked him (Giri) to stop his speech,'' she said.

Panja, however, claimed that Giri's outburst was linked to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's personal attacks against him.

''No one, whether a minister or not, can make such comments against a woman,'' she said, maintaining that what Giri had said was in his personal capacity.

Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Jyotsna Mandi's vehicle was gheraoed at Khatra in Bankura by people claiming to belong to the Adivasi community.

Mandi later said, ''I don't support his (Giri's) remarks and the statement made by him is personal.'' In a 17-second video clip, the authenticity of which PTI could not verify independently, Giri was heard commenting on the “looks of the President” during the party workers' meeting in Nandigram on Friday. ''They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?'' Giri was heard saying. After the video clip of his comments went viral on Saturday, the minister apologised and said that he did not mean to disrespect the President.

''I was replying to what the BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me,'' he had said.

The BJP, however, lashed out at the Trinamool Congress and Giri, and said that his remark reflected the ''anti-tribal'' mindset of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The BJP Mahila Morcha burnt effigies of Giri for his comments.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condemned the comments, and said that no one has the right to make such remarks on the President.

The TMC, in a tweet, later said that the leadership in no way endorsed such a remark.

''We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by @AkhilGiriAITC and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable,'' the AITC tweeted.

