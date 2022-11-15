G20 chair Indonesia: world cannot move forward if war does not end

G20 chair Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Tuesday for unity at the bloc's 2022 summit and said that the group must not allow the world to fall into another cold war and that conflict must end.

If the war did not end, it would be difficult for the world to move forward, he said, without referring directly to the war in Ukraine at his opening speech to the summit.

