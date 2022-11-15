Left Menu

Australia looks forward to constructive dialogue with China - PM Albanese

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:48 IST
Australia looks forward to constructive dialogue with China - PM Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said China and Australia needed to work towards a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific as he sat down with President Xi Jinping for the first such bilateral meeting since 2016.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, Albanese said he looked forward to a constructive dialogue. "We have had our differences, and Australia won't resolve from our interests or our values, but our bilateral relationship is an important one," Albanese said.

"Both sides have worked to stabilise the relationship based upon mutual respect and mutual benefit." The meeting takes place as both countries work to improve relations overshadowed by disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and the origins of coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

