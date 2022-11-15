Left Menu

MP: Hindu Mahasabha observes death anniversary of Nathuram Godse as 'Balidan Divas'; Cong seeks FIR

The Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse on his death anniversary at its Gwalior office, evoking a strong reaction from Congress which demanded registration of a criminal case for the anti-national act.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:31 IST
MP: Hindu Mahasabha observes death anniversary of Nathuram Godse as 'Balidan Divas'; Cong seeks FIR
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse on his death anniversary at its Gwalior office, evoking a strong reaction from Congress which demanded registration of a criminal case for the ''anti-national'' act. A Mahasabha spokesperson said efforts will be made to establish a statue of Godse in Gwalior.

Activists of Mahasabha gathered at its office in Daulatganj area and offered prayers and flowers to Godse's portrait.

They raised slogans in support of ''Akhand Bharat'' and Godse, who was hanged in Ambala Central Jail on this day in 1949 for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi who was fatally shot on January 30, 1948.

Mahasabha's spokesperson Archana Chouhan said the organisation observed ''Balidan Divas'' in memory of ''revolutionary leader'' Godse. Notably, the Mahasabha had installed a bust of Godse at its Gwalior office on November 15, 2017, which was later removed by the administration.

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) over the event. “Hindu Mahasabha once again offered prayers to country's first terrorist Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi and performed 'aarti'. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should identify these anti-national people and take strict action by registering an FIR against them,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022