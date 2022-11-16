G20 summit must raise awareness of Ukraine war - French presidency
The meeting of G20 leaders on Wednesday will be important to raise their awareness of the war in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Tuesday after blasts were reported in Polish territory near Ukraine.
Macron's office also said that the French leader had been in contact with Polish authorities and was up to date on the situation.
