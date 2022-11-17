Left Menu

Brazil's Lula seen favoring leftist Haddad for finance minister, three sources say

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 17-11-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 01:27 IST
Brazil's Lula seen favoring leftist Haddad for finance minister, three sources say
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Leftist former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is emerging as the front-runner to be Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's finance minister, three sources said, although they added no decision has yet been made.

A Haddad appointment would likely be seen by investors as the latest sign that Lula appears to be elevating leftist allies over centrists in formulating his government-in-waiting's economic policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
2
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
3
Defense official tells AP that oil tanker struck in exploding drone attack off Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, reports AP.

Defense official tells AP that oil tanker struck in exploding drone attack o...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Health News Roundup: Biden would veto proposed U.S. Senate resolution to end COVID national emergency -White House; Opioid overdose reversal drug likely safe for OTC use, says FDA and more

Health News Roundup: Biden would veto proposed U.S. Senate resolution to end...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022