Secular parties must have common understanding at national level: D Raja

CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday urged all secular and regional parties to come together and unitedly fight against the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections to save democracy and the country.

Raja, who was in Hyderabad to attend the State Council meet of CPI in Telangana, said all these secular and democratic parties must have a common understanding with respect to the need to bring down the BJP-led government at national level.

''This common understanding should be there at national level. The concrete electoral adjustment and electoral strategy, tactics can be worked out at state level taking into consideration the balance of political forces in different states. But, at national level, there should be understanding,'' he told reporters.

The primary objective should be to defeat BJP and the understanding should percolate to states, he said.

At state level, these political parties must have mutual trust and be accommodative of each other in order to defeat BJP, he said.

The veteran leader said his party was hopeful of such a common understanding emerging before the Lok Sabha polls.

The saffron party must be defeated in order to save the Constitution, democracy, and the country, he added.

