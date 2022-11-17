Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:54 IST
C V Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor
Former bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Bose (71) is a 1977 batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre. He last served as an administrator in the National Museum here before superannuating in 2011.

''The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal,'' the communique said.

His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it said.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July this year after incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the vice president candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar had on Wednesday claimed that the state would soon get a new governor who would follow the footsteps of Dhankhar, who had frequent run-ins with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Prior to his election as the vice president of India, Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal for nearly three years. He had engaged in tussles with the Mamata Banerjee government on multiple occasions over the law and order situation and other issues in the state. La Ganesan, however, shares a cordial relationship with the state government. Banerjee had travelled to Tamil Nadu earlier this month to attend a family function at the invitation of La Ganesan.

''We expect that very soon, West Bengal will have a new governor. And we believe that he would follow former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's footsteps,'' Majumdar had told a news channel.

Bose has worked both in his cadre state Kerala and in the Centre in different positions.

He has been the district collector of Quilon district (now Kollam) in Kerala, served as the secretary to the then chief minister of the state and as additional secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, among others, according to his official records. PTI AKV SKL SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

