S.Korea's Yoon vows to work with international community after North's ICBM launch

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's ICBM launch on Friday and said he would work with the international community for a coordinated response to the North's repeated missile launches.

Yoon made the remark at a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held after their bilateral talks in Seoul.

