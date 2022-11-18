S.Korea's Yoon vows to work with international community after North's ICBM launch
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's ICBM launch on Friday and said he would work with the international community for a coordinated response to the North's repeated missile launches.
Yoon made the remark at a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held after their bilateral talks in Seoul.
