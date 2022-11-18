Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly Polls: UP BJP team to start campaigning from today

The party's star campaigner and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are going to hold public rallies in Gujarat as part of the BJP's campaign for 82 of 89 seats going to poll in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Organizational ranks from the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are going to hold public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat from Friday. The party's star campaigner and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are going to hold public rallies in Gujarat as part of BJP's campaign for 82 of 89 seats going to poll in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak will hold public meetings in 5 districts of Gujarat today, while Keshav Prasad Maurya will hold public meetings in Surat's Mahua Vidhansabha, while Deputy CM Maurya will also hold workers' meetings in Gujarat for some days. On the other hand, BJP's star campaigner CM Yogi Adityanath will take charge of the election campaign, and hold rallies in 3 constituencies.

Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in Morbi, Bharuch and Surat districts of Gujarat and seek votes for BJP candidates including Jitendra Bhai Somani from Wakaner in Morbi and Bhai Vasava in Bharuch's Jhagadia seat. Yogi's third rally will be in favour of BJP candidate Sandeep Bhai Desai in Surat's Chaurasi assembly. Elections will be held on December 1 and 5 for 182 assembly seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years. A triangular contest is being witnessed in this assembly election in Gujarat. Gujarat is witnessing a fight between the BJP and the Congress, along with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party is witnessing even more tough competition. CM Yogi addressed rallies in Himachal Pradesh's assembly election campaign. In the last election in 2017, Yogi Adityanath addressed meetings on 35 seats in 29 districts of Gujarat, out of which 20 seats were won by BJP candidates. (ANI)

