Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.

In a Facebook video, Adam Frisch said he had conceded the race, which had been too close to call and seemed destined for a recount. Boebert rose to prominence in 2020 when she refused to close her gun-themed restaurant in accordance with Colorado's COVID-19 restrictions, endearing her to many in a mostly rural district where opposition to government efforts to contain the pandemic ran high. (Reporting By Christopher Gallagher and Paul Grant; Editing by Mark Porter)

