Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday demanded investigative agencies to probe the people meeting with jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain in his prison cell. The former Delhi BJP chief also demanded that the probe agencies find out whom all Jain met in the prison and hinted that the findings could help in the investigation of the money laundering case in which the minister is an accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 13:46 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday demanded investigative agencies to probe the people meeting with jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain in his prison cell. His remarks come a day after videos purportedly showing Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors in jail emerged. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Saturday backed his cabinet colleague, saying Jain was undergoing physiotherapy for a spinal injury suffered from a fall in the prison. He had also accused the BJP of making a mockery of Jain's treatment and hatching a conspiracy to keep him in jail in a ''frivolous'' case. ''Sometimes even the God intervenes to expose the dishonest and culprits,'' Tiwari said over AAP's allegations that the videos were leaked.

''The question is not who or how the videos were leaked, the question is what was Jain doing there,'' he asserted. The former Delhi BJP chief also demanded that the probe agencies find out whom all Jain met in the prison and hinted that the findings could help in the investigation of the money laundering case in which the minister is an accused. The BJP leader also came down heavily on Sisodia for defending Jain. ''Several well-known physiotherapists have rejected Sisodia's claim that Jain was given physiotherapy treatment as shown in the videos,'' he alleged and demanded the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to show the prescription and details of the physiotherapist engaged for the same. ''The man massaging him (Jain) in jail did not even look like a physiotherapist,'' Tiwari quipped.

