Cure to BJP's 'ailment' of being obsessed with Yadav family is its defeat, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Monday suggested that the BJP was obsessed with his family and the only cure to this ''ailment'' was to defeat it by a record margin in the upcoming bypolls.

''If we (members of the Yadav family) part ways then false publicity is done that there is a feud in the family. If we stay together, then they cry 'parivaarvaadi' (dynast), he said in Jaswantnagar while canvassing for his wife Dimple Yadav in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.

''There is no cure to the BJP's ailment. The only cure is that the BJP should be defeated by a record margin of votes,'' he said.

The December 5 Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated following the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav said whatever development the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency has witnessed is because of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

''The BJP had done no work. Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had many dreams. We and Dimple Yadav will fulfil them with the assistance of Akhilesh Yadav,'' he said.

Shivpal Yadav also termed his once close associate Raghuraj Singh Shakya, who has been fielded by the BJP for the bypoll, ''opportunist and ambitious''. ''Leave being disciple, he is not even my 'chela'.'' Shakya, who quit the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) to join the BJP earlier this year, had last week said Shivpal Singh Yadav is his ''political guru'' and he will seek his blessings.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav claimed the BJP government will hatch conspiracies against SP workers, and register false cases against them. ''The BJP will resort to every trick, and we have to remain alert,'' he said. Prior to the meeting of workers, Akhilesh Yadav participated in a community kitchen ('bhandara') held in Punjabi Colony, the Samajwadi Party said in a statement.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments -- Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni, Karhal, and Jaswantnagar. In the 2022 assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party won the Karhal, Kishni and Jaswantnagar seats, while the BJP won the Mainpuri and the Bhogaon seats. Akhilesh Yadav is an MLA from Karhal while Shivpal Yadav represents Jawantnagar in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative assembly. In a show of bonhomie, Akhilesh Yadav touched the feet of his uncle Shivpal Yadav at a rally on Sunday and asserted that there has never been any strain in their relationship. Shivpal Yadav termed the bypoll a ''high-stake contest'' and told the audience that the family has become one. The relationship between uncle and nephew had gone sour in 2016 with the sacking of Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was then a state minister, by Akhilesh Yadav when he was the chief minister. They parted ways in 2017 when Akhilesh Yadav became the Samajwadi Party president.

Shivpal Singh Yadav formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) in 2018.

The duo joined hands before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, but after that their relationship again went sour with the latter alleging neglect within the party.

Since Shivpal Singh Yadav parted ways with the SP, there were rumours that he might be joining the BJP. Though he denied it every time, the allotment of a bungalow for his party by the BJP government fuelled speculations.

After Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, considered close to the Shivpal Singh Yadav camp, joined BJP, speculations went rife about his closeness to the ruling party. Even after the Mainpuri bypoll was declared, some news reports suggested that it was Shivpal Singh Yadav who ensured a BJP ticket for his one-time close associate Raghuraj Shakya.

The reunion process began after Shivpal Yadav's name was declared by the SP as its star campaigner for Mainpuri and the latter asked his party workers to ensure a victory for Dimple Yadav. It was followed by a meeting of both Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple with Shivpal Yadav seeking his blessings.

