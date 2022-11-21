Left Menu

Congress will form govt with full majority in Himachal: Former state unit chief Sukhu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:57 IST
Former Himachal Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday claimed that the party would form its government with a full majority in the state, days ahead of the counting of votes polled in the November 12 assembly elections.

Sukhu, who has contested the elections from the Nadaun assembly constituency, said in Himachal Pradesh, which has 97 per cent Hindu population, would reject the Hindutva agenda of the BJP and elect a Congress government.

The senior Congress leader, who is also a strong contender for the post of chief minister in case the party wins the assembly polls, claimed that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mobilised the cadres in the hill state and evolved the party's strategy.

Priyanka Gandhi also addressed some poll rallies in the state and was the party's star campaigner in the absence of Rahul Gandhi, who was busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''The Congress will win in Himachal Pradesh and get a full majority after staging a landslide victory,'' Sukhu told PTI.

The counting of votes will be held on December 8.

The Himachal Congress leader was in the national capital to provide feedback to the party leadership on the just-concluded assembly polls.

Sukhu said the party high command has already said that the MLAs would elect their leader who would lead the party's government.

