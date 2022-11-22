Left Menu

I-T searches at residences, offices of Telangana Minister Malla Reddy

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of Telangana Labour Minister and TRS leader Ch Malla Reddy and his close family members.The I-T sleuths were verifying tax records of Reddy and the educational institutions belonging to him and his family members, sources privy to the development said.Raids were also carried out at the educational institutions.Reacting to the searches, Telangana Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud described them as targeted attacks on the TRS government and said they were aimed at troubling the state government.People of this country are watching.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of Telangana Labour Minister and TRS leader Ch Malla Reddy and his close family members.

The I-T sleuths were verifying tax records of Reddy and the educational institutions belonging to him and his family members, sources privy to the development said.

Raids were also carried out at the educational institutions.

Reacting to the searches, Telangana Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud described them as ''targeted attacks'' on the TRS government and said they were aimed at troubling the state government.

''People of this country are watching. Everyone is watching. There will be a reaction to every action,'' Srinivas Goud told reporters.

Malla Reddy is the second person in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's cabinet against whom searches by the central government agencies were carried out.

On November 9, Enforcement Directorate officials raided the premises linked to Minister Gangula Kamalakar as part of a money laundering probe related to the alleged granite scam.

The ED case of money laundering stems from a CBI FIR that was filed to probe alleged irregularities in granite trade in the state.

