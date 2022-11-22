Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL67 LDALL MEHRAULI KILLING Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala undergoes polygraph test, blood stains detected in their flat New Delhi: Polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was conducted on Tuesday evening after a city court gave permission to Delhi Police, while investigators found more evidence, including blood stains in the flat where both lived.

CAL20 AS-MG-LD VIOLENCE Toll rises to six in violence on disputed Assam-Meghalaya border Guwahati/ Shillong, Nov 22 (PTI) Six persons, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

DEL55 PM-3RDLD ROZGAR 'Rozgar Melas' in NDA-ruled states benefits of double-engine governments: Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed out job appointment letters to more than 71,000 youngsters, saying similar campaigns have been held in NDA-ruled states and union territories in the past one month.

DEL49 CONG-PM JOBS PM Modi distributing 71,000 job letters an 'election stunt', says Cong chief Kharge New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who handed over 71,000 job letters to youths, terming it an ''election stunt'' and reminded the BJP government that it had promised 2 crore jobs every year.

DEL64 JAIN-LDALL VIDEO Sources say Jain's masseur rape accused prisoner; BJP demands minister's sacking, apology from Kejriwal New Delhi: With the row over AAP minister Satyendar Jain getting massage in prison refusing to die down, sources on Tuesday claimed his masseur was a fellow prisoner accused of raping a minor, while the BJP and the Congress assailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded the sacking of the jailed minister.

DEL63 RAJNATH-US-AUSTIN Rajnath holds bilateral meeting with US defence secretary in Cambodia New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Cambodia as the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest while expressing their commitment to a strong India-US defence cooperation.

BOM20 CONG-YATRA-LD PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters MP Wednesday Burhanpur, Nov 22 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh, a senior party leader said.

DES60 RJ-2NDLD BAINSLA Gurjar leader to oppose Bharat Jodo Yatra if Sachin Pilot not made Rajasthan CM Jaipur: Gurjar leader Vijay Singh Bainsla has threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Rajasthan unless his demand to make Sachin Pilot, a prominent face from the community, the chief minister is accepted.

DEL58 CONG-LD ECO DEFAULTERS Cong slams NDA govt as India's 'biggest NPA', questions PSU banks' haircut New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that non-performing assets (NPAs) have risen by 365 percent under the Modi government which was ''squandering people's money for crony capitalists'' by waiving their loans.

DEL56 CONGRESS-PM-NCPCR Congress complains to NCPCR against PM for 'misuse' of children in Gujarat campaign New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for using children for their political campaign in the run up to the Gujarat assembly polls.

DES61 JK-BUKHARI Fate of J-K linked to India, nothing to do with Pak: Altaf Bukhari Jammu: Apni Party president and former minister Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said the fate of Jammu and Kashmir is linked with India and has nothing to do with Pakistan.

CAL24 MZ-REFUGEES-CABINET Mizoram cabinet nod for shelter, food to Kuki-Chin-Mizo refugees from B'desh Aizawl: The Mizoram cabinet on Tuesday resolved to give shelter and food to all Kuki-Chin-Mizo refugees, who have been forced to flee Bangladesh and the enter the northeastern state in the wake of an armed conflict between that neighbouring country's army and an ethnic insurgent group.

DES68 DL-DU-ACADEMIC-COUNCIL DU's Academic Council passes resolution on teacher-student ratio New Delhi: Delhi University's Academic Council on Tuesday passed the controversial resolution seeking to raise the number of students in a class, with six members dissenting against it saying the move to increase student-teacher ratio will impact the quality of education.

DES64 DL-MCD-POLLS-AAP MCD polls: BJP has turned Delhi into 'a pile of garbage', alleges AAP New Delhi: The BJP has turned Delhi into ''a pile of garbage'' during its 15-year-rule of the city's civic body, senior AAP leaders alleged on Tuesday at public meetings in different wards ahead of the December 4 MCD polls. DES58 DL-LD MCD-PARTIES-PURVANCHALIS Purvanchalis courted by political parties as MCD polls inch close in Delhi New Delhi: BJP, AAP, and Congress have started wooing Purvanchali voters who form one of the biggest vote banks in Delhi as the race of MCD polls intensifies.

CAL22 BH-BJP-ASSEMBLY-JOBS BJP threatens to disrupt Bihar Assembly session over jobs; JD(U) hits back Patna: Charging the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar with dragging its feet on filling up over one lakh posts of teachers approved by the previous NDA regime, the BJP on Tuesday threatened to disrupt the upcoming assembly session over the issue.

DEL66 CAMBODIA-INDIA ASEAN-DEFENCE India, ASEAN must work together for maritime security in the region: Rajnath in Cambodia New Delhi: The maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting was held in Cambodia on Tuesday during which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed two major initiatives for further expanding the scope and the depth of defence ties.

DEL65 INDIA-MYANMAR India raises issue of IT jobs scam with Myanmar leadership New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed with the senior leadership of Myanmar the issue of human trafficking by international crime syndicates in that country that have ensnared a number of Indian nationals.

BOM19 MP-RAHUL-SAVARKAR-PROTEST Hindutva body puts up posters in MP town demanding action against Rahul for his remarks on V D Savarkar Burhanpur (MP): A day ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Madhya Pradesh, a right-wing outfit on Tuesday put up posters in Burhanpur city criticising his remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar and staged a protest.

MDS9 KL-2NDLD-THAROOR Tharoor continues with his Malabar tour; warring Cong factions on same page in opposing it Thiruvananthapuram/Malappuram, Nov 22 (PTI) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's outreach programmes in Kerala seem to have made the warring factions of the party's state unit set aside their differences and huddle together to check his bid to make inroads in the state unit, saying they were not ''inflated balloons'' and warned against any parallel activities in the organisation.

LEGAL LGD16 DL-COURT-2NDLD MEHRAULI KILLING Court extends Poonawala's custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday extended the police custody of Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner and cut her body into 35 pieces before disposing it of, by four days, while another judge allowed police to go ahead with a polygraph test to unravel the murder.

LGD32 DL-COURT-3RDLD MEHRAULI KILLING Mehrauli murder: Court extends Poonawala's custody by four days, allows polygraph test New Delhi: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly killed his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body, on Tuesday told a Delhi court he committed the crime in the ''heat of the moment'' and that it was not ''deliberate'', his counsel said.

LGD29 SC-EC-COLLEGIUM Disturbing trend: SC on exploitation of 'silence' of Constitution on appointments of ECs, CECs New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the exploitation of the ''silence of the Constitution'' and the absence of a law governing the appointments of election commissioners and chief election commissioners a ''disturbing trend''.

LGD36 DL-COURT-JAIN-VIDEOS No role in Satyendar Jain's leaked Tihar videos, documents: ED to court New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told a Delhi court that the agency had no role in the leak of purported CCTV footage showing jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain getting special treatment inside the prison cell.

BUSINESS DCM87 AVI-JET AIRWAYS-BCAS BCAS withdraws accreditation of Jet Airways' aviation security training facilities Mumbai: Aviation security agency BCAS has withdrawn the accreditation given to Jet Airways' aviation security training facilities amid continuing uncertainty over the recommencement of the airline's operations, according to sources.

DCM85 BIZ-LD GOYAL-STEEL Collaborate with institutions to find an alternative of coking coal: Goyal to steel industry New Delhi: The availability of coking coal is a major challenge for the domestic steel sector and the industry should collaborate with eminent institutions like IITs to undertake research to find alternate solutions, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

DCM82 BIZ-BUDGET-TELECOM-COAI Budget wishlist: COAI seeks cut in licence fee; waiver in customs duty for 5G network gear New Delhi: Mobile operators' association COAI has urged the government for a cut in licence fee to 1 per cent, and sought waiver of customs duty on network equipment for 5G rollout.

DCM75 BIZ-LD GST-ONLINE GAME GoM may recommend 28 pc GST on online gaming; Council to take a final call on valuation New Delhi: The state finance ministers' panel is likely to recommend a GST levy of 28 per cent on online gaming, irrespective of whether it is a game of skill or chance, and may leave the final decision on the vexed issue of valuation to the GST Council, sources said.

FOREIGN FGN62 INDIA-OECD-LD ECONOMY India among fastest growing economies in Asia amid global slowdown: OECD London: India, with a growth rate of 6.6 per cent in this financial year, is among the fastest growing economies in Asia amid a global slowdown triggered by a massive energy shock due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the OECD said on Tuesday. (By Aditi Khanna) FES33 PAK-INDIA-PILGRIMS Around 100 Indian pilgrims arrive in Pak to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Hindu saint Lahore: Around 100 Indian pilgrims arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to take part in festivities in connection with the 314th birth anniversary of Hindu saint Satguru Shadaram Sahib in Sindh province. (By M Zulqernain) FGN59 NEPAL-POLLS-3RDLD TRENDS NC-led coalition inches towards majority in Nepal polls Kathmandu, Nov 22 (PTI) The Nepali Congress-led coalition was on Tuesday inching closer to securing a majority in the parliamentary elections in Nepal, with the ruling alliance winning or leading in nearly 70 seats, according to latest trends. (By Shirish B Pradhan) FGN54 CHINA-LDALL FIRE 38 killed in cloth manufacturing plant blaze in China Beijing: A massive fire at a cloth manufacturing plant in central China's Henan province has killed at least 38 people and injured two others, local officials said on Tuesday, the latest fatal industrial accidents to hit the country in recent years. (By K J M Varma) PTI SZM

