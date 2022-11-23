Left Menu

Congress model means casteism and vote bank politics which creates rift among people: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress model meant nepotism, casteism, sectarianism and vote bank politics.Addressing a rally at Mehsana in north Gujarat, where the two-phase Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next month, Modi said the Congress destroyed not only Gujarat but the entire country.

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:13 IST
Congress model means casteism and vote bank politics which creates rift among people: PM Modi in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the ''Congress model'' meant nepotism, casteism, sectarianism and vote bank politics.

Addressing a rally at Mehsana in north Gujarat, where the two-phase Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next month, Modi said the Congress destroyed not only Gujarat but the entire country. ''The Congress model means corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics, sectarianism and casteism. They are known for indulging in vote bank politics and creating rifts between people to be in power. ''This model has not only destroyed Gujarat but India too. That is the reason why we have to work hard to take the country ahead today,'' he said.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address poll rallies at Dahod, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022