German govt supports footballers' right to expression - spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The rights of sexual and gender minorities are non-negotiable for the German government, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, saying Berlin regretted that it has not been possible to express this at the World Cup in Qatar.

"Our team represents our country and our diversity and we as government are of the view that sport can autonomously choose its own means to campaign for values like diversity and tolerance," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin.

His comments come after the captains of seven European national teams, including Germany, decided not to wear a multi-coloured 'OneLove' armbands on the pitch in Qatar following pressure from FIFA.

