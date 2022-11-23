Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray visits Patna, meets Tejashwi and Nitish

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:27 IST
Aaditya Thackeray visits Patna, meets Tejashwi and Nitish
Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the buzz around ''opposition unity'' against the BJP ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday flew down to the Bihar capital where he met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the latter's deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Thackeray, whose father Uddhav had snapped ties with the saffron party a few years ago, arrived here in the afternoon, accompanied by party colleagues Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, and drove straight to the residence of Yadav, with whom he has been known to be in touch for some time.

Yadav presented the former Maharashtra minister with books based on the life of his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad. The chemistry between the two young leaders, both in their early 30s, was in marked contrast with the acrimony that charactertized relations between Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, who wore his Maratha pride and Hindutva on his sleeves, and Prasad, an earthy Bihari who has always sworn by secularism.

The two young leaders thereafter met Nitish Kumar, who lives right across the street. Kumar, whose JD(U) had risked a split, allegedly engineered by the BJP, like the one suffered by the Sena in Maharashtra, has become a vocal proponent of ''opposition unity'' since he joined the ''Mahagathbandhan'', stripping the saffron party of power in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022