Malaysia's Muhyiddin-led alliance willing to consider a 'unity government' with like-minded parties
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-11-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 10:31 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
An alliance led by Malaysian prime minister candidate Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday it is willing to consider a 'unity government' with like-minded parties.
Hamzah Zainudin, the alliance Perikatan Nasional's secretary general, made the statement on Facebook, as the country awaits its next prime minister to be appointed after a general election on Saturday resulted in a hung parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muhyiddin Yassin
- Malaysian
Advertisement