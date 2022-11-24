Malaysia's Muhyiddin-led alliance willing to consider a 'unity government' with like-minded parties

An alliance led by Malaysian prime minister candidate Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday it is willing to consider a 'unity government' with like-minded parties.

Hamzah Zainudin, the alliance Perikatan Nasional's secretary general, made the statement on Facebook, as the country awaits its next prime minister to be appointed after a general election on Saturday resulted in a hung parliament.

